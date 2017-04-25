Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Donna Presley, Cathy Pasch, Nicole Carson, Jane O’Neill, Julie Tubman, Earle Potvin, Robert Younge, Patricia Greer, Heather Hodgins-Chan, Allen Kuehl, Bonnie Quanbury, Rick Younge, Jean Coles, Linda Vowles, Jim Carmichael, Deanna Bohart, Jane Hayes and Mark Stevens.

Congratulations to the following people celebrating anniversaries this week: Barrie and Sandra Murray and Ed and Rose Gutoskie.

Our condolences to the Trudeau family on the loss of Edith on April 14.

Our thoughts and prayers to the Kelleher family on the loss of John at the age of 53.

Our deepest sympathies to the Way family on the loss of Florence on April 17.

Our condolences to the Horner family on the loss of Vera at the Stoneridge Manor Nursing Home, Carleton Place, Ont. on April 19 at the age of 83 years.

Happy 87th birthday across the miles to my mom Dr. Michelle Lawton-Gregory who will be having a birthday celebration on May 1.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me