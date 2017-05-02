Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Leslie Dickson, Robert Wilson, Gregory Atkinson, Byron Hodgins, Shalika Arniotis, Ann Murray, Bev Orr, Jennifer Hodgins, Amo Deering, Sharon Crawford, Neil McMunn, Peter Bourgeau, Katie O’Neill, Connie Evans, Neil Elliott, Jane Alexander, Emma MacDonell, Rolly MacDougall, Patsy Bourgeau and Neil Sharpe.

Congratulations to the following couples celebrating their anniversary this upcoming week: Robert and Janet McCord, Stu and Elva Stark and Tom and Cheryl McCann.

Our condolences to the Gray family on the loss of Rayburn on April 22 at the age of 88 years.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Wilson family on the loss of Diane on April 24 at The Ottawa Hospital – Civic Campus.

