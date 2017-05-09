Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Our thoughts and prayers for the Finnigan family on the loss of Michael on May 2 in Ottawa, Ont.

Our condolences to the Schwartz family on the loss of Anton (Tony).

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Ada Dods, Donald Hodgins, Dan Kelly, Francine Evans Cameron, Anne Laframboise, Rod Rooney, Verna Kelly, Kimberlee Brown, Holly Richardson, Nora Duncan, Nancy Tracy, Mary Allen, Karen Smith, Andrew Lang, Brian Rogers, June Orr, Don Evans, David Walls, Connor Stevens and Dorothy Wilson.

