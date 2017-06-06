Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Congratulations to the Relay for Life Committee, volunteers and participants for achieving another successful year.

Another awesome Fishing Derby weekend.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Lisa Smith, Bernie More, Tyler Orr, Michael Hodgins, France Lamarche, Christy Schwartz, David Rusenstrom, Venetia Crawford, Bonnie Murphy, John Armstrong, Victoria Twolan, Viola Hannaberry, Kyle Schwartz, Debbie Poff, Keri-Lyn Hodgins, Trisha White, Brad Barr, Karissa Rutledge and Ruth Atkinson.

Couples celebrating their anniversary are: Bert and Darleen Murphy, Donald and Cathy Thompson, Richard and Kaara Richardson, Robert and Betty Lou Trudeau, Tom and Karen Towle, Barry and Mary Lou Draper, John and Debbie Campbell, Andrew and Chriss Gibb-Lang, Brent and Audrey Sharpe, Chad and Lisa Young and Leslie and Jackie Beck.

The Bryson Lions Club are hosting a Father’s Day Old Time Dance on June 10 with entertainment by the Brysonnaires.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church will be hosting their annual Chicken BBQ in the Church Hall on Thursday, June 15.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me