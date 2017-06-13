Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Happy belated 84th birthday to Joseph Zacharias who celebrated on June 7.

Our deepest condolences to the Barber and Hobbs families on the loss of Meryl on June 5.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Erika Richardson, Bonnie Zimmerling, Joyce Trafford, Stacy Desabrais, Bill Black Jr., Edward Walsh, Jeannie Judd, Yves Martineau, Randy Hodgins, Pat Thompson, Shirley Thoms, Richard Meisner, Riley Rooney, Kelly Beer, Lise Latreille, Kelli Knox, Wendy Lalonde, Carole Richardson, Steven Valin, Genevieve Lavallee, Debbie Greer-Hudson and Stacy Howard.

Congratulations to the following couples celebrating their anniversaries this upcoming week: Jason and Sue Evans, Rick and Tina Atkinson, Ron and Dixie Eades, Brian and Janet Rogers, Hector and Karen Kluke, Sidney and Judy Stephens, Lorne and Bernice Hodgins and Rob and Christy Smith.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church is hosting its annual chicken barbecue on June 15 starting at 4:30 p.m.

