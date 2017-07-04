Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers and participants which made every event spectacular for our 150th July 1 weekend.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Sharon Gilmore, Gemma Falasconi, Riley Sharpe, Sandra Dagg, Stephanie Heins, Morgan Hobbs, Tim Powell, Angie McCauley, Carole Valin, Linda Horner, Janey Orr MacDougall, Jim Stevenson, Paul Lang, Brenda Rooney, Maureen Moore, Benny Allen, Helen Thrun, Michelle Hamel, Louise Lavallee, Julien Lamarche, Ted Potvin, David Hall and Shannon Carmichael.

Couples celebrating their anniversaries this week are: Joseph and Kathleen Ranger, Tammy and Richard Alexander, Doug and Liz Corrigan, Davey and Kellie Keon, Bryan and Geri Murray, Scott and Sarah Young, Luke and Melanie Murphy, Frankie Jr. and Donna Stafford and Brent and Laurie Sheppard.

Our condolences to the Smith family on the loss of Charles Walter Garfield (Sonny) at the age of 81 on June 24 at the Shawville Hospital.

There will be a Seniors Drop In on July 6th, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Masonic Hall on Main Street.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rogers family on the loss of Grant, on Monday, June 26, 2017 in hospital, Shawville, Quebec at the age of 75 years. Dr. Grant was a veterinarian for many years and was a very active member of the community, volunteering his time for many organizations including the Shawville Lions Club, Armstrong Heritage Farm and Animal Aide Pontiac.

Our deepest sympathies to the Smith family on the loss of Jack Smith on June 29.

