Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Congratulations to the organizers of the PHS 50th anniversary bash.

Congratulations to the organizers and groups that made Canada Day special in spite of the intense heat.

Pontiac Archives are hosting an Open House from Tuesday, July 3 until Thursday, July 5, 2018.

The Campbell’s Bay Legion is hosting a 4-Hand Euchre on Thursday, July 5 at the Campbell’s Bay Legion starting at 1:00 p.m.

There will be a Seniors’ Drop-in on Thursday, July 5 at 1:00 p.m. at the Masonic Hall on Main Street in Shawville.

