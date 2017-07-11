Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this week: Betty Lou Trudeau, Robbie Carmichael, Marty Ryan, Lorna Sparling, Michelle Hobbs, Marlene White, Les Atkinson, Michael O’Brien, Jennifer Davies-Mayhew, Marion Musgrove, Richard Valin, Eric Latreille, Randy Eades, Lance Orr, William Keindel, Andrew Murray, Gordon Black, Madonna Cluff, Leslie Ann Smart, Amanda Hodgins, John Atkinson, Barry Campbell, Anne Armitage, Barb Lewis and Ronald Hodgins.

Couples celebrating their wedding anniversaries are: Jerry and Laurie Barber, Scott and Jennifer Judd, Randy and Joanne Beattie, Dave and Debbie Moore, Barney and Heather Richardson and Terry and Karen Campbell.

The Farmers’ Market will be held on Saturday at the fairgrounds starting at 8:30 a.m.

Ski Pontiac is hosting a Fundraiser on Saturday 15 at 7 p.m. at the Jack Graham Community Hall in Bristol.

A regular meeting of the Villa James Shaw will be held at the Pontiac Reception Centre in the Dale Thomson room on July 17 starting at 7:15 pm.

There will be a Seniors Drop In at the Mason Hall on Main Street on July 18 at 1 p.m.

Save the Date – the Shawville Lions Country Jamboree will be starting on July 20 and will run until July 23.

