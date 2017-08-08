Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Our thoughts and prayers for the Knox family on the loss of Terry on July 30 at the age of 65 years.

Our condolences to the Cameron family on the loss of Paul. He was the husband of Betty Leach. Paul was the Father of Christina (Shawn Bowie) and Jamie.

Our deepest sympathies to the Ostrom family on the loss of Sheldon on Aug. 2 at the Ottawa Heart Institute at the age of 27 years old. He was the son of Eldon and Grace. He was the brother of Kenny.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this week: Krista Tubman, Robert Smith, Janet McCord, George Murdock, Elaine MacPhee, Rhonda Meisner, Meegan Smith, Barry Horner, Gwen Evans, Jackie Wilson-Beck, Andrew Hodgins, Joy Horner, Heike Wittig, David Thompson, Gwen Wentworth, Tom Fahey and Ian Nimchuk.

Couples celebrating their anniversary this week are: Paul and Sylvie Thomson, Peter and Nicole Draper, Patti and Shawn Rutledge, Kevin and Lynn Knox, Bonnie and Jim Hodgins, Dan and Keela Kelly, Rod and Linda Rooney and Blair and Nancy Angus.

