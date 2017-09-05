Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Last week, I was away with my husband Robert, my daughter Marie-Michelle and my granddaughter Sophie Senack in Larder Lake, Ont. Peter Michael Senack and his brother Jesse were wonderful hosts and introduced us to the Muddy Moose Restaurant in Larder Lake, and northern Ontario and Quebec. Robert and I had never been to the northern part of Ontario or Quebec. Peter and Jesse took us around Larder Lake. We proceeded to Rouyn-Noranda to celebrate Peter’s 27th birthday for supper at the St.Hubert restaurant. I had no idea that Rouyn-Noranda was so big.

