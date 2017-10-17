Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

People celebrating their birthdays this upcoming week are: Jennifer Belsher, John Moore, Heather Cartman, Pam Whelen, Faye McGuire, Gordie Mohr, Claire Devine, Paul Finnigan, Leona Eades, Karen Fahey, Ann Marie Urbaitis, Bradley Campeau, Courtney Harris, Scott McCagg, Ricky Davis, Nancy Angus, Patti Moffatt, Ron Telford, Hailey Murray, Pat Belanger, Ken Wentworth, Shania Hodgins, Carolyn Meisner, Bill Strutt and Cory Hodgins.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)