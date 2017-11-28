Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

A great celebration was held on Nov. 18 in honour of Edith Pirie Lang (wife of the late Ivan Lang) to commemorate her 100th birthday at the Bruce Hill Lodge in South Porcupine. Edith is currently residing there. Edith received many gifts, cards and letters from dignitaries, including HRH Queen Elizabeth II. Edith is the daughter of the late Willie and Roseann (Robitaille) Pirie. Edith is the sister of the late Kenny Pirie and the late Helen Pirie. She has many nieces and nephews still living in the Pontiac.

Happy birthday to Ally Lewis from your Mom and Reg.

