Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

A Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Marjorie Hennessy Hodgins, wife of the late Dr. Wallace Hodgins, will be celebrated at St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Saturday, July 21 at 2:00 p.m. Internment will follow in the Village Cemetery. Marjorie was one of Canada’s last female veterans of the Second World War. She joined the Canadian Women’s Army Corps (CWAC) in 1941 and served with an Albertan – Margaret (Sadler) Gilkes, who later in life would write Soldier Girl, a novel about the experiences of young Canadian men and women in uniform during the war. Maggie named her heroine Marjorie. Lt. Hennessy met Captain Dr. Wallace Hodgins in the Canadian Dental Corps at the officers mess in Slough at the end of the war.

A memorial service will be held for Rev. Tim Timmons on Saturday, July 21 at 2:00 p.m. in the Holy Trinity Church Radford, Quebec.

