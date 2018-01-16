Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Our condolences to the Smith family on the loss of Jean on Jan. 7. Jean was the wife of Versil. She was the mother of Colin (Francine Miller) and Grant (Maureen Coulas). She was the sister of Elwyn (Ted), Barbara Ann, Elson and Marie.

Happy belated birthday to Jaime MacDougall Moore who celebrated Jan. 14.

