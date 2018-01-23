Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Our deepest condolences to the Allen family on the loss of Richard on Jan. 18 at age 70.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Hall family on the loss of Catherine on Jan. 19 at the age of 94.

