Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

This is our week to show our hometown pride – please vote for Pontiac Home Bakery for the next week until Tuesday, July 31st.

You can drop in the store or vote online on different electronic devices at pontiachomebakery.com. They are close to becoming #1 in Canada. Please keep voting. Thank you for your continued support.

