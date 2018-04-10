Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Our thoughts and prayers to the Tourangeau family on the loss of Therese on April 1 at the age of 94.

Our deepest condolences to the Humboldt Broncos families and friends at the horrific accident which happened on the way to Nipawin, Saskatchewan.

There will be a Seniors Drop In on April 12 at the Masonic Hall in Shawville.

There will be a Pancake Supper at the Orange Hall on April 12 at 4:30 pm.

