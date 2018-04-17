Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Alphonsine Tourangeau passed away last week. I had erroneously penned her name as Therese.

Our sympathies to the Deering family on the loss of Myrtle on April 9 at the age of 91. She was originally from Ladysmith, Que.

Our deepest condolences to the Middlemiss family on the sudden loss of Perry on April 10, at the age of 57. Perry was the husband of Elizabeth. He was the father of Tessa Marie (Phil), Lindsay and Spencer. Perry was the son of the late Robert Middlemiss and the late Lorraine St-Louis.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the McDowell family on the loss of Everett on April 14. He was the uncle of Margaret, Mary and John and to many other nieces and nephews. Everett loved shopping, music, the Shawville United Church and the Shawville Fair.

