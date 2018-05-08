Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

There has been a recent rash of burglaries in Shawville. Area residents are encouraged to lock their residences and vehicles.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Neil Sharpe, Teri Lyn Smart, Dan Kelly, Francine Evans-Cameron, Anne Laframboise, Holly Richardson, Rod Rooney, Sara Beer, Verna T. Kelly, Kimberlee Brown, Ruth Barber, Nora Duncan, Connor Findlay, Nancy Tracy, Lisa Newberry, Mary Allen, Karen Smith, Matthew Horner, Katelyn Young, Richard Guillerm, Denver Bretzlaff, Andrew Lang, Amy Hobbs, Brian Rogers, Danny Pasch, Rita Kehoe, Clifford Greer, June Orr and Don Evans.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)