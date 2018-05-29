Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Happy belated birthdays across the miles to Marco Gregory and his sister Isabelle Gregory who celebrated their birthdays last week.

Happy anniversary to their parents, Robert and Gina Gregory who celebrated their special day last week as well.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Justin Pawlett, Danny Thompson, Rebecca Younge, Joan Alexander, Nancy Arniotis, Denzil Yach, Leslie Smart, Betty Telford, Sylvie Thompson, Lindsay Woodman, Rickey Richardson, Susan Pasch, Neil Woodman, Randy Plouffe, Arch Hillier, Gisele Fenton, Melba Moore, John Grant, Allen Campeau, Lloyd Sylvester, Norma Graham, Katrina Cardiff, Bob Charette, Lloyd Hodgins, Leanne Smart and Teena Murray.

