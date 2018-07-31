Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

A special 100th birthday was celebrated in F. Keith Horner of Main Street, Shawville, on Wednesday, the 25 of July. His birthday was celebrated with many family members in attendance at Maydon (nee Dods) and Greg Green at Norway Bay.

Pearl McCleary celebrated her 98th birthday on Friday, July 27. Happy birthday from all of us!

The 100th Anniversary of the Bell Reunion was a smashing success. Congratulations to the organizing committee who made it happen. Over 225 Bell family reunited at the Pontiac Agricultural Hall on Saturday, July 28. Music was played by family, they all have musical ability.

Couples celebrating their anniversary this week are: Terry and Muriel Davies, Hollis and Elaine Findlay, Denver and Debbie Thrun, Mary Ann and Jim Abrams, Dianne Conrod and Drew MacDonald, David and Diana Moffatt, Stephen and Jenna Rusenstrom, Gary and Tamara Tubmans, Nancy and Ken Wilson and Allan Kuehl and Julie Dubeau.

People celebrating their birthdays this upcoming week are: Fred Wilson, Bruce Judd, Stephanie MacDonnell, Brodie Telford, Roberta Hobbs, Reuben Orr, Mike Smart, David Moffatt, Kevin Knox, Ray Brown, Shawn Wilson, Tom Alexander, Terry MacDougall, Lindsay Hamel, Kimberly Davis, Brian Kilgour, Donald Lavallee, Emily Taylor, Stephanie Smart, Beryl Smart, Janet Judd, Tom Tubman, Kathy Murray, and Sheena Campbell.

Happy birthday to my daughter Marie-Michelle Lacourse who celebrates her birthday on Friday, Aug. 3 and her first cousin Samantha Lacourse on Tuesday, Aug. 7 and my Dad Dr. Alfred Gregory on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

The Bryson Lions Club will be holding their Annual Seapie Picnic on Sunday, Aug. 5 starting at 12:00 p.m. There will be live entertainment, games of chance, bingo and a refreshment bar.

