Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Our condolences to the Durocher family on the loss of Roger on May 29.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Smith family on the loss of Walter on May 30, at the age of 97. He was a World War II Veteran, retired and was the owner of the Smith’s Harness Shop.

Our sympathies to the Wilkinson family on the loss of Wendy on May 31 at the age of 61.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Jennifer McCagg, Judy Young, Aneta Smart, Lisa Smith, Bernie More, Tyler Orr, Michael Hodgins, France Lamarche, Jesse Eades, Velma Coles, David Rusenstrom, Jamie Belair, Venetia Crawford, Bonnie (Kuehl) Murphy, John Armstrong, Victoria Twolan, Viola Walsh, Jim Duncan, Sharron Hodgins, Kyle Schwartz, Magan Cameron, Maria Jose Black, Debbie Poff, Keri-Lyn Hodgins, Brad Barr and Trisha White.

