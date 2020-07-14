Wednesday, July 15, 2020
The Shawville Minor Hockey Association Acting President Kerry Reasbeck said that the season is scheduled to begin as it normally would this fall. However, there will be many guidelines in place that will make for a different approach than in the past.
News Sports 

Shawville minor hockey season on schedule

Emily Hsueh , , ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
SHAWVILLE July 15, 2020
The Shawville Minor Hockey Association (SMHA) has been given the green light to organize a season for this fall, but it will look quite different from past seasons.
Hockey Quebec released their six-phase plan on June 2, and the plan recently jumped from . . .

 

*  This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships.  *

If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.