Shawville Parents’ Voice hosts annual Christmas party

ALINA SÉGUIN-HOLMES

SHAWVILLE Nov. 19, 2016

Children of all ages gathered on Nov. 19 for The Parents’ Voice Shawville Area’s third annual Children’s Christmas Party.

Over 55 children attended the event along with their parents and caregivers and were treated to a variety of Christmas-themed activities.

“We planned a little something for kids of all ages to enjoy,” said Chrissy Gibb.

