Shawville to Sacramento: Teena Murray honoured in PHS athletic Hall of Fame

EMILY HSUEH SHAWVILLE March 17, 2021 From high school basketball in Shawville to the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, Teena Murray has gone a long way in her sporting career. Now, she’s being recognized by her alma mater as one of the first 13 inductees of the Pontiac High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The hall of fame was created by two PHS phys. ed. teachers, Darcy Findlay and Chad Davis, to honour alumni for their accomplishments in athletics. She was inducted under two categories . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca