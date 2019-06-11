Shawville United celebrates 185 years

J.D. Potié SHAWVILLE June 9, 2019 On June 9, hundreds of Pontiac residents gathered outside the Shawville United Church for an afternoon of good food, drinks and local entertainment to celebrate 185 years of worship. Hosted by members of the church, the event served as an opportunity for local members to congregate after Sunday service to celebrate the church’s history with a good old-fashioned barbecue lunch.

