Shawville woman faces child abduction charges

STEPHEN RICCIO
Ottawa May 10, 2021
The Ottawa Police arrested and charged a 32 year-old Shawville woman with numerous offences following the abduction of an infant on May 10, after she was arrested on May 9.
The accused, Nicole Shanks, is alleged to have . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca