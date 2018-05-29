Shawville’s Farmers’ Market looking to grow with season

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE May 26, 2018

Just as spring has rolled around once again, so has the time for farmers’ markets and Shawville’s is no exception.

Now located in the poultry building of the Shawville Fairgrounds, folks can find the early vendors there from 8:30 a.m. till half past noon every Saturday, as the group looks to expand through the coming season.

“We’re a little small right now,” said Wendy Crawford, one of the vendors. “But we’re in the process of revitalization.”

Currently, there are about a handful of vendors, selling everything from handmade crafts and jewellery to potted plants. In fact, there are so many homemade trinkets, the group was quick to boast that their market has a craft for every occasion.

“We have some vendors returning, we’re just waiting on some to start harvesting their crops,” continued Crawford.

