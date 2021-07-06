Sheenboro celebrates ‘Canada Day, the COVID way

Residents were invited to decorate their homes by the Sheenboro Recreation Association (RA), who gave out Canadian flags and mugs that read, “Canada Day, the COVID way.” Live music – including local fiddlers, and guitar players – was set up at two loctions so residents could stop in and listen while checking out decorations around town.

To celebrate Canada Day, Sheenboro residents decorated their homes and drove through the town on floats.

