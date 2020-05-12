Sheenboro: Doris Ranger

Congratulations go out to Jonathan Michaud and Carly McDonald on the arrival of their baby boy on May 8. Proud grandparents are Timmy and Gail McDonald and Frank and Sue Michaud.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Terry Duff and his daughter-in-law Sylvianne on May 11, Rowan Sullivan, Tim McDonald and Faith Fitzpatrick on May 12, Rosemary Ryan on May 16 and to Merle Smith and Vincent King on May 17. Missing in the May 17 greetings this year is the renowned late Dr. Wilbert Keon. Fond memories of him continue to live on in our communities.

Covid-19 regulations are changing daily for each province. It is very important to follow all protocol listed on the government websites to stay informed. Our director general of Sheenboro continues to update the Sheenboro website www.sheenboro.ca with the most current information.

Tip-of-the-hat to Angie Retty and Bernie Hendry who continue to make and donate masks for those in need. Free delivery of your groceries is also available in the Upper Pontiac. For more info call 819-650-2413.

Let’s do our part to flatten the curve.

Stay safe.

Sheenboro Strong.