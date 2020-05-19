Sheenboro: Doris Ranger

There was a military flyby over some communities in Renfrew County to express heartfelt appreciation for medical staff, first responders and essential workers.

The flyby of a Bell CH-146 Griffon helicopter from 427 Special Operations Aviation Squadron and a CH-147 Chinook helicopter from 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron was conducted on May 19, between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., with May 20 as a backup in case of inclement weather.

Our condolences and deepest sympathies to the Searson family of Eganville Ont., on the passing of Harry Searson. He passed away peacefully at Marianhill i

Pembroke on May 13, 2020 after a brief illness in his 88 year. Predeceased by his loving wife, Mary (Cuddy). Harry was a regular at the fiddle jams on Wednesday at George’s Bar in Chichester.

He loved the fiddle music and especially liked to watch and hear Linda Ranger play.

Our condolences to the Fleury family of Nichabau on the passing of Bradley Fleury, son of the late Elwood Fleury and Judy Scheel.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Paddy Tallon and Fr. Tim Moyle on May 19.

For updates on COVID-19 please check the Municipality of Sheenboro website.

Have a great week and keep safe.