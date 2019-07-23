Sheenboro: Doris Ranger

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Ranger family of Chichester, Que. on the passing of their mother, Norma Venasse Ranger (late Cecil) on July 18. The funeral mass took place on July 22, at St. Alphonsus Church with burial at the Holy Spirit Cemetery, Nichabau. A reception followed at George’s Bar.

