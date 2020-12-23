Sheenboro: Doris Ranger

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the McKinnon family on the sudden passing of James (Jim) McKinnon at his home in Chapeau, Que. on Dec. 12 at the age of 67. He was the son of the late Darcy McKinnon and the late Margaret Nephin. Also our deepest sympathies go out to the Sullivan and Meilleur families of Chapeau, Que. on the passing of Judy Meilleur Sullivan (Marty) on Dec. 17. She was the daughter of the Late Fred Meilleur and Helen Hearty. As an expression of sympathy . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca