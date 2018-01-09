Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

On Dec. 28 the Maloney family got together at Bill and Anita Sawyers’ to celebrate Neil’s birthday. Their daughter Julie also announced that she had won a trip for two, all inclusive to Barbados, on the CTV Morning Live Ottawa. Congratulations to both of you.

Belated birthday greetings go out to Cam Hilborn and Dave Clyde who celebrated on Jan. 3, Peter Morris on Jan. 4 and to Christine Turner on Jan. 6.

Happy birthday to Mollie Brielle Murphy of Thunder Bay, Ont., granddaughter of Wayne and Janet Murphy. Mollie celebrated her birthday on Jan. 8.

