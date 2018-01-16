Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Gleason and Downey families on the passing of Carmelita Gleason. Her funeral was held at St. Paul the Hermit at Sheenboro on Saturday.

Congratulations to Jimmy and Sophia Ryan on the birth of their son, Leo Tolmage Ryan. Proud grandparent is Rosita Walker Ryan.

