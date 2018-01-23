Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

On Jan. 22, Gordon McCrea celebrated his 99th birthday and has now rolled into his 100th year. He was born and raised in Chichester, Que. He married Marie Perrault of Sheenboro. He and his family moved to the United States but after retirement, Gordon and Marie moved back to Canada. The family owns a cottage in Sheenboro. Gordon spent most of his time there, cutting wood or just helping neighbours. Although he lived in Pembroke he followed the Sheen activities closely, especially the elections. After he quit driving he would taxi with his good friend Bob Meehan. Last Monday Andrew Perrault organized a get-together at the hospital and presented Gordon with a Special Citizen Recognition Award. Following the presentation Billy Brennan, Elaine Rochon, Betty Morris and Lorna Agnesi entertained with music and songs. Gordon joined the group when they sang, “Coming Home to my Beginnings”. His two sons, Jim and Patrick, were very good hosts, I might say. They are now here spending time with their dad. Family and friends also attended a birthday party for Gordon on Sunday.

