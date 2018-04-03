Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

On Good Friday, the Chapeau and District Lions Club along with the Pontiac Ouest Fire Services got together and put on a fish fry with homemade French fries at Harrington Community Centre. The volunteers did an excellent job feeding 400 people. There was no waiting and the fish was delicious. This was a great break for the Easter weekend cooks and we are all hoping for a repeat next year. Part of the proceeds are going to the students who are raising funds for their Tennessee trip in May.

