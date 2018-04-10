Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to Colleen, Tommy, Erin, Holly, Tony, Kerry and the Dunn family on the passing of Michael Dunn of Nichabau, Que. He passed away at the Manoir Sacre Coeur, Mansfield, Que. on April 3. The funeral service was held at St. Alphonsus and the burial took place at the Holy Spirit Graveyard in Nichabau.

Get well wishes go out to Margaret Gaudette, fiancée of Daryl McKay who is recovering from heart complications at the Heart Institute. Our population is very lucky to have these services available.

