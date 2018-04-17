Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Get well wishes go out to Hugh Peacock of Fort William, Que. who is currently at the Pembroke Regional Hospital.

Our condolences and sincere sympathies go out to the O’Brien, Chaput and Drapeau families of Chapeau on the passing of Yvonne Chaput O’Brien and Marie Drapeau. Both moms passed away on April 15.

Our condolences also go out to Bert Collin on the passing of his sister Beatrice Collin Bertrand.

My condolences to my cousins, Pierre, Louise, Michel and Lisanne on the passing of their mom Lola Turner Benoit (Paul) of Temmiscaming, Que. She also passed away on April 15.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me