Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the family of Bill and Anita Sawyer on the passing of Bill’s mom, Ida Sawyer of Almonte, Ont. His mom came to Canada in 1946 from Holland by ship with Bill’s oldest brother Jim who was three months old at the time. She relayed stories of her sickness on the boat and how the other women on board helped look after her new baby because she was too sick to get out of her bunk. She even told them of a time in Holland, when Hitler invaded, that they made them all leave school and go out on the streets to greet Hitler. She mentioned that she was close enough to reach out and touch him. Throughout her 95 years she passed on many stories of her life in Holland.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me