Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to Ruth and the Gagnon family on the sudden passing of Victor Gagnon. His funeral was held on Friday at St. Alphonsus Church in Chapeau and the burial was in the Holy Spirit Graveyard at Nichabau, Que.

Our condolences also go out to the Donnelly family on the passing of Pat Donnelly. He was the youngest brother of the late Margaret Maloney of Sheenboro.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Myra Sullivan on May 2 and to Ellie Sullivan on May 3.

