Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Paquette family of Fort Coulonge, Que. on the passing of Tancréde Paquette on May 10. He is a brother to Leanne Smith. The early part of his career with Sûreté du Quebec was spent here working in the Pontiac. He was well known to all in the Upper Pontiac.

Belated birthday greetings go out to Fr. Tim who celebrated his 60th on Saturday.

Birthday greetings and best wishes for this coming week go out to Larry Carroll and Laetitia Peacock on May 23, Cecil Morris, Jean Paul Sallafranque and Paulette Demmons on May 26, and to Joe Smith on May 27.

