Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Get well wishes go out to Andrew Perrault of Sheenboro who is currently in the Shawville Hospital.

Belated anniversary wishes go out to Jerome and Francoise Sallafranque who were married 57 years on May 20.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Donat Ranger and Madeleine Coghlin on May 29, Raymond Morris on June 2 and to Kaitlyn Vellenga on June 4.

