Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our belated sympathies go out to the Lepine and Fleury families on the passing of Alvin Lepine of Chapeau, Que. He passed away peacefully at the Shawville Hospital on Sept. 8. A funeral mass of Christian burial was held at St. Alphonsus Church on Sept. 13.

Birthday greetings and best regards go out to my niece Brittany Brears of Vancouver and Ron Vellenga on Sept.18, to Mary Marcotte on Sept. 19, to Frank Retty on Sept. 20, to Robert Miller and Stan Gauthier on Sept. 21 and to Laurie Gagnon McVean on Sept. 23.

On Sunday afternoon, the Chapeau Gallery and St. Joseph’s Convent held a Fashion Show and High Tea. Owner Rejean Marion spoke of the history and his plans for the convent. The kitchen is now completed and they are ready for business. The lovely luncheon, including the pastries, was prepared by his Australian chef Sam. When we finished we were all given containers to help ourselves to the leftover sandwiches and pastries. I would also like to thank all the ladies from Sheen who turned out to support this function. Rejean also acknowledged Cindy Wheeler for her musical and singing talent. I believe arrangements were made for her to entertain at the convent.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me