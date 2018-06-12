Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to Marlene and the Venasse family on the sudden passing of Myles Venasse of Chichester, Qc. on Saturday, June 9th.

Our condolences also go out to the Venne family of Chichester, Qc. on the passing of Denis Venne of Sudbury, Ont. on June 6th. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Hayes Funeral Home, Chapeau, Quebec on Friday, June 15th (2-4 and 6-8 pm). Mass of Christian burial at St. Alphonsus Church, Chapeau on Saturday, June 16th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations by cheque or online to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

Congratulations go out to Arnold Downey of Sheenboro, who graduated from McGill University in Montreal on June 1st with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Chemistry.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go to Art Jamieson on June 14th, Harry Murphy and Jean Judd on June 16th and to Glyn Fleury on June 17th.

