Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Bissonette and Gagnon families on the passing of Shirley Gagnon Bissonette (late Maurice) of Chapeau, Que. She was the daughter of the late Oney Gagnon and Carmelita Brazeau of Chichester, Que. Her funeral was held at St. Alphonsus Church, Chapeau on Saturday.

