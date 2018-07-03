Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

We were deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Fr. Howard Chabot on June 26. He was to say the Canada Day Mass in Sheenboro on the weekend. He was so looking forward to celebrating his 50th anniversary in the fall.

Lorna and Vince Agnesi were so happy to have a surprise visit from Jimmy McHale from Douglas and his four sisters last Saturday. Their brother John McHale was married to Rose Marie Brennan. It is always a pleasure to see the McHales.

Birthday greetings go out to Roddy Morris on July 5 and to Gerald Wheeler on July 8.

