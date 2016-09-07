Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Get well wishes go out to Mary Lampkin who is recovering from an operation in the Pembroke Regional Hospital.

Our condolences go out to Mary McLeese and her sister Jean on the passing of their Uncle Arnot Horner of Shawville, Que. He was 95 years young.

Paragliding off Brennan’s Bluff was a blast with a spectacular view. No where in the Pontiac will you soar like an eagle and enjoy an Ireland view without leaving Sheenboro. Recently Rita Payne and I checked paragliding off our bucket list and we both agreed that this would definitely be a repeat.

