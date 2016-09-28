Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to Florence and Grant Giroux on the sudden passing of their mom, Frances Tallon Giroux and to Dorothy Tallon Soltys, her dear sister. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.

Belated birthday greetings go out to Matthew Morris on Sept. 30 and Heather Lemke and David Walker on Oct. 1.

Congratulations to Dan Chartrand and Holly Godin of Sheenboro who were married on the weekend at St. Alphonsus Church, Chapeau.

Mayors and councillors met in Quebec City this past weekend for the Fédération Québéçoise Des Municipalités (FQM). This convention is a great way for small municipalities to get updated and to connect with other municipalities. The banquet for this year was hosted by Les îsles de la Madeleine and 1,800 people enjoyed a lovely wild boar dinner.

Happy birthday to Jessica Deane Sullivan of Oakville, Ont. who celebrated her birthday this past weekend.

Good luck to all the moose hunters this coming weekend and be safe.

Happy Thanksgiving to all.

