Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies to the Allard and Conroy families on the passing of Beatrice (Bea) Battis (Conroy) of Chapeau, on July 12.

The descendants of Charlie and Pearl (Dolighan) Sloan held a reunion last weekend at the Mattawa River Resort. Thiry-five relatives from British Columbia, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Sudbury and Campbell’s Bay gathered for a beautiful weekend of fun on the river. Of the remaining eight children Carl Sloan, Joan Mansell, Glenda Duff and their families attended as well as close cousins Penny and Roy Perrault. This resort is a perfect venue for such an occasion.

